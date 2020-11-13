Two Mississippi Museums to honor essential workers with free admission

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, November 17, admission to the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum will be free to all frontline and essential workers who have saved lives and given their services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These individuals include health care workers, teachers, law-enforcement officers, firefighters, and others. Guests will not be required to provide identification to receive free admission.

All visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines. Masks are available on-site.

According to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH), all public spaces have been sanitized, and thorough cleaning will continue every day. Hand sanitizing stations are provided and staff are on-site to ensure that social distancing guidelines are maintained. A limited number of visitors are allowed inside the museums at one time.

Visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets online.

Regular museum hours are Tuesday-Saturday 9 a.m.–4 p.m. The museums are open free of charge on Sundays from noon until 4 p.m.

