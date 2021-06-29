Two Mississippi Museums to host free day in honor of Medgar Evers’ birthday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In honor of Medgar Evers’ birthday, the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and the Museum of Mississippi History will be free to the public on Friday, July 2.

According to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH), admission will also include the special exhibit, “I AM A MAN: Civil Rights Photographs in the American South, 1960–1970.”

Museum staff will highlight Evers’s life and legacy through guided tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“Medgar Evers was an American hero, whose strength and tenacity is unequaled,” said Pamela D.C. Junior, director of the Two Mississippi Museums. “In honor of the day that he was born, July 2, 1925, the Two Mississippi Museums will offer free admission to our visitors to read and to learn more about this great man who wanted freedom for all.”