Two Mississippi Museums to open for free on Sundays

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum will add new Sunday hours to its regular hours of operation, starting Thursday, October 1, 2020.

In addition, all Sundays will be free days at the museums from noon to 4:00 p.m. The final Free Saturday will be held on Saturday, September 19, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Safety precautions at the museums include requiring all visitors to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines. Masks are available on-site. A limited number of visitors are allowed inside the museums at one time.

Hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Tuesday–Saturday, and noon to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. Visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets online at tickets.mdah.ms.gov. The maximum number of people per group is twenty.

The museums are located at 222 North Street in Jackson.

