Two Mississippi State Football players critically injured in crash

News
Posted: / Updated:
mississippi state_1548823701293.png.jpg

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi State University football players were critically injured in a crash.

According to WCBI, the accident happened on Highway 25 in Oktibbeha County on Tuesday night. Their vehicle reportedly collided with the back of an 18-wheeler.

WCBI said the two unidentified players were airlifted to a Jackson hospital, and a third football player did not have significant injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

A Mississippi State University spokesman told WCBI the university “does not have a comment on this matter. We are still consulting with law enforcement authorities and gathering information.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories