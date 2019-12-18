Two Mississippi State Football players critically injured in crash

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi State University football players were critically injured in a crash.

According to WCBI, the accident happened on Highway 25 in Oktibbeha County on Tuesday night. Their vehicle reportedly collided with the back of an 18-wheeler.

WCBI said the two unidentified players were airlifted to a Jackson hospital, and a third football player did not have significant injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

A Mississippi State University spokesman told WCBI the university “does not have a comment on this matter. We are still consulting with law enforcement authorities and gathering information.”