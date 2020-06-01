Breaking News
Two Mississippi State students dead, one hurt in car accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two people are dead and another is critically injured after a single car crash in DeSoto County on Sunday night.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, three Mississippi State students were in the car when it crashed on Getwell Road near Gray’s Creek.

Passenger Sloan McClatchy was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition. The other two, Michael Taylor and Christian Compton, died at the scene.

According to authorities, the vehicle left the road and struck a tree. The cause is still under investigation.

