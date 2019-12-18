Two more suspects charged in deadly I-20 Frontage Road shooting

Desmond Boothe & Tatyana Mack

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– Two more suspects are in custody for a deadly shooting on I-20 E. Frontage Road.



Police say 19-year-old Desmond Boothe and 21-year-old Tatyana Mack are charged with murder and aggravated assault.

19-year-old Kenterious Jones was charged last week with murder and aggravated assault.



Investigators believe Boothe fired the shots. Jorge Velazquez Morales was killed and a man was injured during the shooting on December 6.



Jones’ car was found in south Jackson after the shooting.

