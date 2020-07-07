Two Museums deputy director says reopening is timely in today’s climate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum’s doors reopened Tuesday for the first time since March.

In addition to the many exhibits — The museum now features limited capacity, a mask requirement and social distancing.

The museum’s deputy director, Rachel Myers, said that in today’s climate, getting the museums back open was imperative.

“The stories that we’re telling here in the Two Museums are really important all the time but especially today,” Everything that’s happening in the news and everything that people are curious about–learning about the legacy of Mississippi history of how it impacts our community today– all that information is here in the museums.”

One frequent visitor, Jeff Adlock, agreed with Myers.

“It’s a great tourism tool,” Adlock said. “It kinda puts our complicated Mississippi story –and God knows it’s complicated– it kinda tells that story that’s hard for people to figure out this crazy but wonderful state we live in!”

Just in time for reopening, the Two Museums have a unique new exhibit that will quench any history buff’s thirst.

“‘Mississippi Distilled’ — it’s about Mississippi’s relationship with alcohol and one of the longest prohibition eras in the country,” Myers explained.

Myers said that instead of staying cooped up inside on a hot or rainy day, visiting the Two Museums is the perfect summertime activity that is both fun and educational.

LATEST STORIES: