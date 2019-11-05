Two new vaping-related lung illnesses reported in Mississippi

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting two additional cases of a vaping-related lung illness in the state.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting two additional cases of a vaping-related lung illness in the state. There have been a total of nine illnesses reported in Mississippi with one death.

Most of the identified cases have been in people between 18 and 34 years of age, with two being in adults 35 years of age or older.

As of October 29, there have been 1,888 cases of lung illness reported nationwide. 37 deaths have been reported from 24 states.

MSDH says no specific product has been clearly identified as the cause of illness. Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, fever and fatigue. The symptoms develop anywhere from over a few days of use to weeks of using e-cigarettes.

Until an exact cause of the illness has been determined, the CDC recommends the following actions:

Refrain from using all e-cigarette or vaping products to ensure that you are not at risk.

If you are an adult who used e-cigarettes containing nicotine to quit cigarette smoking, do not return to smoking cigarettes.

If you have recently used an e-cigarette or vaping product and you have symptoms like those reported above, see your healthcare provider.

Mississippians are urged to not buy products off the street containing THC or other cannabinoids.

Do not modify or add substances to e-cigarette products that are not intended by the manufacturer.

For more information on the dangers of e-cigarettes and vaping, visit the MSDH website at HealthyMS.com/lungillness.