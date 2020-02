FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Northwest Rankin High School students were taken into custody for allegedly vaping on campus.

According to Sgt. Adam Nelson with the Flowood Police Department, the students were caught by a school resource officer on Tuesday. Nelson said the students violated the City of Flowood’s vaping ordinance.

The students have not been identified. They will appear before a Rankin County Youth Court judge at a later date.