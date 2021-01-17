Two Pearl police officers hospitalized, following chase

PEARL, Miss. (WTJV) – Two Pearl police officers are in the hospital following a chase and crash Saturday night.

An officer tried to pull over a Chevy Malibu on Hwy 80 westbound. The Malibu did not stop and was pursued. The car spun out on the Hwy 80 bridge at the Pearl/Richland line, according to Greg Flynn with the Pearl Police Department.

As an officer approached the driver, another Pearl cruiser came over the hill and crashed into the back of another Pearl police car. Two officers were taken to UMMC by ambulance with injuries.

The driver and passenger were not injured and taken into custody.

The incident is under investigation.