Two people escape early morning house fire in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people escaped from a house fire in Clinton early Wednesday morning. The fire happened at a home on Canterbury Lane.

According to officials, the two people inside the home were able to make it out before firefighters arrived. No one was injured.

At least five cats were killed in the fire. Officials said the fire was mostly coming from the back of the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

If you would like to assist the family, contact Dr. Laurie Lawson at the Clinton Community Christian Corporation (4C’s) to make contributions to assist the family.

Clinton Community Christian Corporation 2001 W Northside Drive Clinton, MS 39056 Phone: (601) 924-9436



