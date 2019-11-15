Two people rescued from truck after crash in Jones County

Two people were rescued from a vehicle after a two-car crash in Jones County.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were rescued from a vehicle after a two-car crash in Jones County. The accident happened on Highway 11 in Moselle around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the driver of a GMC pickup was traveling south when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The truck swerved into the northbound lane and hit a black SUV.

The wreck left the driver and passenger of the GMC entrapped. Firefighters were able to extract them from the car 20 minutes after they arrived. There’s no word on their conditions. The three passengers in the SUV refused medical treatment at the scene.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.