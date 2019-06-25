Two police officers suspended: Man they arrested is killed on highway

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Two UMMC Police Officers are suspended after a man died just hours after they took him into custody.

Authorities are investigating how the man arrested outside the hospital later died on a Jackson highway.

The victim, Jaylion Jim, 26, was arrested last Tuesday at 2:30 a.m. in front of UMMC for public intoxication and trespassing, according to officials.

After his arrest,  Jim somehow ended up on Highway 18. Workers at a nearby gas station along 18 say video surveillance shows a UMMC car on the scene around the same time that Jim first appeared on their footage.

There, Jim was struck by a van and killed. The Hinds Co. Coroner confirms he died from blunt force trauma.

