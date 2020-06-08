Two shot and killed in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Simpson County coroner said two people were shot and killed at Boswell Regional Health Center early Monday morning.

The incident happened just after midnight at 153 Boswell Lofton Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered one person died in the shooting and three others were injured.

According to Sheriff Paul Mullins, one person was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle with non life-threatening injuries. Another person was transported by an ambulance and was pronounced dead at Magee General Hospital.

The 18-year-old and 19-year-old victims have not been identified at this time. There is no suspect at this time.

The shooting is under investigation.