Two stolen cars crash on University Blvd.

The Jackson Police Department is investigating after two stolen cars crash Tuesday morning.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Police Department is investigating after two stolen cars crash Tuesday morning.

The cars crashed on University Boulevard at Winter Street. One of the cars drove off and crashed again near Hooker Street.

The suspects in both cars ran from the scene.

According to police, one of the cars was reported stolen from a south Jackson gas station around 4:00 a.m. The other car was stolen from another jurisdiction but police did not say where.

A man with injures was found a short distance from the second crash scene. He is believed to have been inside the car stolen from Jackson.

The suspects in the other car have not been found.