Two Super Bowl LIV champions from Mississippi honored at State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Senate honored Super Bowl LIV Champion Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Damien Wilson and cornerback Charvarius Ward on Tuesday, February 18.

Wilson is from Gloster and Ward is from McComb. The two were presented with Senate Concurrent Resolutions 541 and 542, saluting their contribution to the country’s greatest football team of the 2019 season.

Ward, who was a standout at McComb High School and Hinds Community College, has had “Charvarius Ward Day” declared at McComb High School. Wilson, who has had a stellar career in the NFL, has had “Damien Wilson Day” declared at Amite County High School.