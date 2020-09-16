Two suspects extradited in connection to Jackson murder investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said two suspects have been extradited to Mississippi from Kentucky in connection to a murder that happened in May.

Daniel Swanner, 42, and Gena Freeman, 51, were both charged in the case. Swanner has been charged with murder, and Freeman has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

They were both captured by Kentucky State Police in June 2020. Authorities said the two were in a vehicle that was reported stolen from Mississippi.

Swanner is accused of killing Jason Dennis, 37, on Stokes Robertson Road on May 28, 2020.

LATEST STORIES: