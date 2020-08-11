Coronavirus Information



Two suspects in killing of Mississippi state trooper await extradition

News
Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The extradition proceedings for two suspects in custody for the shooting death of a Mississippi state trooper are still underway.

Cdarrius Norman, 17, and Damion Whittley, 25, were arrested in New Orleans, Louisiana, in connection to the death of Lt. Troy Morris, who was off-duty at the time of the shooting on Friday, August 7. The shooting happened on the Adams-Jefferson County line.

The third suspect, 24-year-old Treyon Washington, is being held in the Jefferson County Detention Facility with no bond.

All three suspects are charged with murder.

