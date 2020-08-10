Two teens arrested for home invasion in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, two teens were taken into custody after a home invasion in Rankin County.

Deputies said a woman called authorities to inform them that two suspects broke into her home and attempted to assault her son. The incident happened in the Oak Grove subdivision in Brandon.

Once deputies arrived, the two suspects left the home. They arrested a 17-year-old boy, and he was taken to the Rankin County Juvenile Detention Center.

The other suspect, 18-year-old Devin Lomax, was found at a different location. Lomax was taken into custody and transported to the Rankin County Jail on home invasion charges.

