Two teens charged with capital murder, kidnapping in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 15-year-old and a 13-year-old have both been charged with capital murder and kidnapping, according to Jackson police.

Investigators said Jacob Terrell, 15, and Dennis Williams, 13, were both charged in connection to the death of Teshundra Fortune. Officers recovered the weapon that was used in the crime.

Fortune, 33, was found dead in the 700 block of Silas Brown around noon on Wednesday, March 17.

According to police, Terrell also confessed to shooting Joseph Walker at the Shell gas station on University Boulevard around midnight on Tuesday, March 16.