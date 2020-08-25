Two teens injured in drive-by shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two teens were injured in a drive-by shooting on Monday. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near the corner of Ellis Avenue and Lynch Street.

According to investigators, a 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times while he was driving. A 15-year-old girl, who was the passenger, was shot once.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. The 16-year-old was listed in critical condition, and the 15-year-old has a non-life threatening injury.

Police said there’s a strong possibility that the suspects knew the victims. They are working to identify the suspects at this time.

