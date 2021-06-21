Two teens injured in shooting at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two teenagers were injured in a shooting on Monday. The shooting happened at the Texaco on Medgar Evers Boulevard.

According to Officer Sam Brown, a 15-year-old was shot once. The teen was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. At last check, he had non-life threatening injuries.

Brown said an 18-year-old was shot twice while sitting inside a vehicle at the same gas station. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries to undergo surgery.

There’s no suspect description or a motive at this time. If you know who is responsible for the shooting, contact Jackson police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).