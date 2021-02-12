Two teens killed in crash near Mendenhall

MENDENHALL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two teens near Mendenhall. The crash happened Friday morning just before7:30 on MS 43.

According to investigators, a southbound 2008 GMC Canyon, driven by 43-year-old Joseph Franklin of Brandon, and a northbound 2005 Toyota Camry, driven by Damion Ford 17 of Harrisville, collided.

Ford and the left rear passenger in his vehicle, identified as 18-year-old Eric McKenney Jr. of Harrisville, died as a result of their injuries. Franklin and two other teenage passengers in the Camry were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC).

Investigators said it has not been determined if weather played a role in the crash. The crash is currently under investigation.