Two upcoming projects to impact Spillway traffic

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District is issuing traffic advisories for drivers who frequently drive the Bob Anthony Parkway across the Barnett Reservoir Dam, also known as Spillway Road.

Two upcoming projects will impact eastbound traffic on the 3.2-mile lower road across the dam. Drivers are asked to reduce speed, take extra caution, respect workers in these areas, and plan ahead for traffic delays.

Beginning Wednesday, June 10, the Mississippi Department of Transportation will start an overlay of the lower road that is expected to take two months, weather permitting. Funding for this project has been made possible through federal transportation grants administered through MDOT and the Federal Highway Administration.

During the first phase, drivers can expect daily lane closures between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. as crews beginning excavating and filling trouble spots. Phase 2 will include a complete overlay of the entire lower road and drivers should expect the closure of one lane of the lower road each day. Minor work will be completed on the upper road, but should not impact the morning commute between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.

On Monday, June 15, in an unrelated project, PRVWSD will begin work to repair a slide area near the east end of dam, which will require closure of the left lane of the lower road in that area during non-peak periods of daytime driving. Equipment will be staged in the left lane only in that area from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.