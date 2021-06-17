Two Vicksburg women arrested after shooting at hotel

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested two women after a shooting at a local hotel. The shooting happened at the Deluxe Inn Hotel on North Frontage Road around 4:30 a.m.

According to police, Anana Haymer stated she was in her room at the hotel when she heard a loud knocking sound. She looked out of her window and noticed Lajessica Miller damaging her vehicle.

Investigators said Haymer went outside, and Miller allegedly fired a shot at her. Haymer told police she returned fire and hit another person’s vehicle parked at the hotel.

Police said Miller fired more shots into Haymer’s room. The two apparently had an ongoing dispute. There were three other people inside the hotel room, and no one was injured.

Lajessica Miller

Anana Haymer

Investigators said Miller will be charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. Haymer will be charged with shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.