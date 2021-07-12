Two wanted after shooting on I-20 in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are asking for assistance to find the suspects who shot at another vehicle in Newton County. The shooting happened on I-20 just after 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 11.

According to MBI, a white 2007-2009 model Toyota Camry with black rims and a black grille was traveling westbound on the interstate near Lake when the suspects inside fired multiple shots into another vehicle. Agents believe the Camry was occupied by two men.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact MBI or the Mississippi Highway Patrol at 601-512-0508.