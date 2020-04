JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators are seeking information on the identities of two individuals involved in an attempted vehicle burglary.

Investigators said the incident occurred on Shady Grove Moss Road on Monday morning around 5:00 am.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).