JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify two burglary suspects.

The suspects are accused of burglarizing vehicles and stealing a UTV from a local business in the 3000 block of W. Northside Drive. According to investigators, the suspects were in an older model pickup truck.

Courtesy: JPD

If you have any information about the suspects, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). A cash reward of up to $2,500 is available if that information leads to an arrest.