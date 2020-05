HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals in a grand larceny investigation.

According to HPD, the two individuals pictured are believed to have stolen packages from a doorstep in the 300 block of North 38th Avenue, on April 30, 2020.

If you can identify the individuals, you are asked to contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.