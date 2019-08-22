Two wanted for murder in Kosciusko

Kosciusko police are looking for two men in connection with a shooting that injured one person and killed another.

A call came just after 2:00 pm Wednesday with a report of a shooting on Highway 43 and Natchez Street. Thirty one year old Rodney Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was treated at the local hospital and released.

Stephen Adams – wanted for murder

Ruben Bell – wanted for murder

Police are looking for Stephen Adams a 30 year old from Kosciusko and the second is Ruben Bell a 30 year old from Kosciusko. Both considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information of their whereabouts, please call the Kosciusko Police Department at (662) 289-3131 or Central MS Crimestoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.