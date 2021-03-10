Two women charged for leading Brandon police on chase in stolen vehicle

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two women were arrested after Brandon police said they led an officer on a chase Wednesday afternoon. Investigators said the officer discovered their vehicle has been reported stolen out of Altanta.

The officer attempted to make a stop on I-20, but the driver of the 2020 gray Honda Civic continued into Pearl, Jackson and then south onto I-55.

Gadget attempts used to stop the pursuit failed at two different locations, according to police. The vehicle eventually ran out of fuel, and the driver pulled over on I-55 South at the Terry Exit.

Both women in the vehicle were taken into custody. The driver of the vehicle has yet to be identified. The passenger has been identified as Markita Danise Cole of Dallas, Texas. They are being held at the Rankin County Jail for receiving stolen property and felony fleeing with additional charges pending.

Several agencies assisted in the pursuit including Pearl Police Department, Rankin County Sheriff Office, Hinds County Sheriff Office, Byram PD and Mississippi Highway Patrol.