Two women hit while pushing halted car on Medgar Evers Blvd.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Police Department is investigating a car accident that left two pedestrians in critical condition.

The incident occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Medgar Evers Boulevard.

Authorities say a stalled vehicle in the roadway was being pushed by three individuals when a minivan collided with the rear of the vehicle hitting two.

Both women were transported to a local hospital to treat their injuries. The driver of the other car remained at the scene.

There are no charges pending at this time. This investigation is ongoing.