Two women hit while pushing halted car on Medgar Evers Blvd.

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Police Department is investigating a car accident that left two pedestrians in critical condition.

The incident occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Medgar Evers Boulevard.

Authorities say a stalled vehicle in the roadway was being pushed by three individuals when a minivan collided with the rear of the vehicle hitting two.

Both women were transported to a local hospital to treat their injuries. The driver of the other car remained at the scene.

There are no charges pending at this time. This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories