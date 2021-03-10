Two women, including Calhoun City police chief, indicted for embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced special agents from his office arrested Polly Tutor of Nettleton and LaTana Williams of Calhoun City. The arrests come from separate investigations.

Tutor, a former clerk for the Itawamba County Soil and Water Conservation District, was indicted for embezzlement and forgery. Williams is the current police chief in Calhoun City and has been indicted for embezzlement.

According to White, Tutor has been accused of making unauthorized purchases with a district debit card. She also allegedly wrote unauthorized checks from the district’s beaver control program checking account to herself and others. Signatures on these checks are believed to be forged. From June 2014 to August 2020, Tutor purportedly embezzled over $25,000 from the district. When interest and investigative expenses are included, White said Tutor owes $37,215.02 to taxpayers in Itawamba County.

In the second case, Williams allegedly submitted time sheets claiming to be on the clock as police chief while she was actually working a second job at a Pontotoc County retail business. A comparison of timesheets from the Calhoun City Police Department to those from Williams’ second job showed she was paid over $6,700 for hours she did not work as police chief. According to White, Williams’s demand letter shows she owes $10,793.99 to Calhoun City residents.

Polly Tutor

LaTana Williams

Tutor’s bond was set at $10,000 in Itawamba County, and the court set a $25,000 bond for Williams in Calhoun County.

If convicted, Tutor faces up to 25 years in prison and $60,000 in fines. Williams faces up to 20 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.