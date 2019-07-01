Two women injured after home invasion in Jackson

The Jackson Police Department is investigating after two women were injured during a home invasion.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating after two women were injured during a home invasion.

According to officers, the incident happened just before 10:00 Sunday night on Ridgeway Street.

Police said three masked suspects entered the home and demanded money. One woman was shot, and the other was assaulted. According to officers, both women were taken to the hospital. They suffered non life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition.

Police are working to find out if the suspects were in a car when they got away from the scene.

If you know who the suspects are, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).