Tylertown animal sanctuary trying to recover from Sunday’s storm

TYLERTOWN, Miss. (WJTV)– Sunday’s storms hit a Tylertown animal sanctuary. The strong winds took down trees causing a lot of damage.

St. Francis Animal Sanctuary is picking up the pieces and could be facing

another round of storms yet again.

Dogs and cats that may never be adopted come here to St. Francis Animal Sanctuary to spend the rest of their lives. A storm came through Sunday wreaking havoc on the 37- acre property.

“It went through many kennels,” said Amanda Cox, the social media manager for St. Francis. “It tore up every single tarp that we had for rain and sun shelter, and we had to pay people with chainsaws to lift the trees out of the way.”

Right now they have about 200 cats and 200 dogs. They were not hurt.

What they need is fencing, tarps, toys, and comfort items for the animals when bad weather strikes. The organization is also asking for some smaller kennels for the dogs so the outside ones can be repaired.

St. Francis keeps animals regardless of their temperament. Volunteers go to kill shelters, and they rescue them. They also will adopt out the dogs and cats to good homes. If you want to help this organization, they recommend you drop off the supplies at St. Francis Animal Sanctuary-Tylertown.

If you go, here’s the contact information:

97 Obed Magee Rd, Tylertown, MS 39667

(601) 222-1927