Tylertown leaders announce cancellation of Christmas parade

News
Posted: / Updated:

TYLERTOWN, Miss. (WJTV) – After the extension of the “Safe Recovery” order by Gov. Tate Reeves, the Christmas Parade Committee has decided to cancel Tylertown’s 2020 Christmas Parade.

Christmas in the Park will be open from 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. for drive-thru tours from Wednesday, November 25, until New Year’s Eve.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories