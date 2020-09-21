Tyson Group Poll: One point separates Hyde-Smith, Espy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a new poll by the Tyson Group, one point separates U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) and Mike Espy (D-Miss.) in the U.S. Senate Race.

The poll shows Hyde-Smith with 41% and Espy with 40%. Click here to view the poll.

The election will be on November 3, 2020. WJTV 12 News extended an invitation to both campaigns for a debate. Espy accepted the invitation, and Hyde-Smith has not accepted it at this time.

