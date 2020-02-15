U-Haul offering free self-storage for Jackson-metro area flood victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Yahoo Finance, U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage to flood victims in the Jackson-metro area as the Pearl River rises.
U-Haul Company of Mississippi has made six facilities available to offer its disaster relief assistance program. If you need to arrange 30 days of free self-storage, contact one of the facilities below:
2234 Hwy. 80 W.
Jackson, MS 39204
(601) 352-2607
U-Haul Storage of North Jackson
4181 Northview Drive
Jackson, MS 39206
(601) 368-9323
U-Haul Storage of West Jackson
1414 Gibralter Drive
Jackson, MS 39204
(601) 372-5764
4494 Hwy. 80 E.
Pearl, MS 39208
(769) 972-3385
U-Haul Storage at I-20 and Pearson
3001 White Blvd.
Pearl, MS 39208
(601) 933-9505
2203 Hwy. 80 E.
Pearl, MS 39208
(601) 939-4770