U-Haul offering free self-storage for Jackson-metro area flood victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Yahoo Finance, U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage to flood victims in the Jackson-metro area as the Pearl River rises.

U-Haul Company of Mississippi has made six facilities available to offer its disaster relief assistance program. If you need to arrange 30 days of free self-storage, contact one of the facilities below:

U-Haul Storage of Jackson

2234 Hwy. 80 W.

Jackson, MS 39204

(601) 352-2607

U-Haul Storage of North Jackson

4181 Northview Drive

Jackson, MS 39206

(601) 368-9323

U-Haul Storage of West Jackson

1414 Gibralter Drive

Jackson, MS 39204

(601) 372-5764

U-Haul Storage at East Pearl

4494 Hwy. 80 E.

Pearl, MS 39208

(769) 972-3385

U-Haul Storage at I-20 and Pearson

3001 White Blvd.

Pearl, MS 39208

(601) 933-9505

U-Haul Storage of Pearl

2203 Hwy. 80 E.

Pearl, MS 39208

(601) 939-4770