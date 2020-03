YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation will close U.S. 49 in Yazoo County because of a pavement failure.

The closure will be about 3.5 miles south of Yazoo City, and it will start Thursday, March 26 at 6:30 p.m.

MDOT officials said message boards will be in place to alert drivers of the closure. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route until a temporary connector is in place.