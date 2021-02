SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health announced U.S. 49 N. at State Route 13 in Mendenhall will be closed until further notice.

According to MDOT, a crash happened at the location involving 18-wheelers. The southbound lanes of U.S. 49 are also experiencing delays.

Drivers are advised to stay off the roadway until icy conditions improve.