PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced on Monday that U.S. Highway 51 in Pike County will be closed.

The closure will take place on Thursday, May 13, from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. U.S. Highway 51 will be closed in both directions from Main Street to Canal Street in McComb for water main repair.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route and should be on high alert for roadside workers.