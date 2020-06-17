U.S. Army Black Daggers jump to support local frontline workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three members from the U.S. Army Black Daggers honored frontline workers on Wednesday in Jackson by jumping out of a plane.

The team soared above the clouds to thank those hard at work, fighting against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“It’s such an honor to see our military that have sacrificed so much for us be willing to do this and show their support for what we do. It’s pretty amazing,” said Michelle Bennett, Director of Patient Access at St. Dominic Memorial Hospital.

“People are always giving us accolades as soldiers. We thought we should give back to them. We pushed for this. This wasn’t something that was asked of us. We were all sitting around one day and said we should jump into these hospitals and show our appreciation to them,” explained a member of the Black Daggers.

The team has been doing jumps across the United States.

