U.S. Army Corps of Engineers releases draft for Yazoo backwater pumps project

PIVOT — The lower Delta backwater flood that began in 2019 continues unabated into 2020, wracking up thousands of dollars in losses per individual in the affected areas. This photo was taken July, 27, 2019 in the lower Mississippi Delta. (Photo by MSU Extension Service/Kevin Hudson)

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) released a draft of an updated supplemental environmental impact statement that outlines the need for a pumping station to alleviate repeated flooding in the Yazoo Backwater Area.

The new draft follows an announcement from the Corps in April that they would be considering an update to a 2007 environmental impact statement that formed the basis of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) veto of the Yazoo Pumps Project in 2008.

“This is a positive step forward for the residents of the South Mississippi Delta who have long been pleading for relief. The Army Corps of Engineers’ new report represents the latest data on the impact of backwater floods that have devastated wildlife, destroyed crops, and damaged homes throughout the Yazoo Backwater Area. While this project is still far from the finish line, I am encouraged that the Corps has listened to the people of Mississippi and seen the impact of the floods on our state and our environment,” U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) said.

“The Vicksburg District’s recommendation to move forward with a new and improved Yazoo Area Pump Project proposal is a significant milestone,” said U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.). “Residents of the South Mississippi Delta have suffered enough. Over the past decade, we have lost lives, homes and businesses, suffered hundreds of millions in economic damages, and observed catastrophic impacts to the environment and wildlife.”

The Corps’s draft report is based on new environmental data from the Yazoo Backwater Area, and specifically the Yazoo Study Area. The Draft Addendum can be viewed online at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg District website.

