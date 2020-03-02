U.S. Attorney Hurst announces grant funding to reduce violent crime in communities

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – United States Attorney Mike Hurst announced the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Department of Justice awarded more than $130,000 in grant funding to three recipients in the Southern District of Mississippi under Project EJECT, Project Safe Neighborhoods, and Project Guardian. The goal of these various U.S. Attorney’s Office and DOJ programs is to fight and reduce violent crime in communities throughout our country.

“Today’s grant awards will further the shared goal among our office, the Department of Justice, and local law enforcement agencies in fighting and reducing violent crime throughout our communities. Gangs and their members continue to have an outsize influence on the crime we see around our state, and my hope is that this funding will help to turn the tide against these criminal organizations that are wreaking havoc on our fellow citizens and our neighbors. We are putting our money where our mouth is, and continuing this fight alongside our local partners against evildoers throughout our state,” said Hurst.

The City of Jackson received $70,649 in grant funding to fight gangs and combat violent crime in the Capital City.

The Long Beach Police Department received $7,302 to implement a campaign they are calling “Lock It or Lose It” which will promote the locking of vehicles and homes to deter burglaries, violent crime and murders.

The Copiah County Board of Supervisors, under a program to be administered by the District Attorney’s Office for the 22nd Circuit Court, received $55,070 in grant funding to combat violent crime and gangs.