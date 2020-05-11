U.S. Attorney Hurst honors law enforcement during National Police Week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst is recognizing Mississippi’s federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement during National Police Week. The week will be observed May 10 through May 16.

“I want to sincerely thank our men and women in law enforcement for their service to our citizens and our communities. Their devotion to duty, unwavering resolve, and sacrificial actions protect every single one of us and help keep our families safe. While we recognize them during this week every year, we should all be honoring and thanking them every single day for the job they do and the professional way in which they do it. Let’s take this week to recommit ourselves to do more in the future to honor and pay respect to these real-life heroes and their families,” said Hurst.

The names of the fallen officers who have been added in 2020 to the wall at the National Law Enforcement Memorial will be read on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, during a Virtual Annual Candlelight Vigil. Because public events have been suspended as a result of COVID-19, the vigil will be livestreamed to the public at 8:00 p.m. (EDT). To register to view this free online event, please www.LawMemorial.org/webcast.

To learn more about National Police Week and the virtual candlelight vigil, please visit www.policeweek.org.