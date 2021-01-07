U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst announces resignation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mike Hurst, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi, announced on Thursday that he has submitted his resignation to President Donald J. Trump

and Acting Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen. He will leave the Department of Justice on January 19, 2021.

U.S. Attorney Hurst released the following statement:

“Serving as the Chief Federal Law Enforcement Officer for over half of our state has been

the highest honor of my professional career. During my time as U.S. Attorney, I have tried to do

everything within my power to make our neighborhoods safer, support our law enforcement,

engage and empower our communities and citizens, protect victims, prevent and reduce crime, and uphold our constitutional rights. The secret to the success of this office is its people– hardworking, tenacious, and full of integrity, they are committed to seeing that justice is always done, every day. I wish them all the best in their continued service to our fellow man and to this noble work.” U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst

Hurst said he plans to join a law firm.

Governor Tate Reeves, Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and additional colleagues have released statements regarding his resignation announcement.

“Mike Hurst is the ultimate public servant. He has routinely taken on tough fights in order

to preserve the rule of law – because he believes in it. He has been a champion for the people of

Mississippi, and we wish him well in his next adventure,” said Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves.

“Mike Hurst has served the people of Mississippi with honor and distinction as U.S.

Attorney,” said United States Senator Roger Wicker. “He’s a talented lawyer and dedicated public

servant. I wish him well in his next chapter.”

“Mike Hurst has served as the consummate U.S. Attorney, serving Mississippi and our nation extremely well. Like so many in our state, I am grateful for his achievements in the Southern District of Mississippi to prosecute crimes and to bring special focus on fighting human trafficking and illegal drug trafficking. I wish him and his family all the best as he leaves office,” said United States Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.

“The Mississippi Sheriffs Association offers its gratitude to Mike Hurst for his service as

United States Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi. Since October 2017, Mike has

faithfully served the State of Mississippi and supported Mississippi law enforcement officers. The

Mississippi Sheriffs Association appreciates his service to Mississippi and the United States and

wishes him the very best,” said Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson, President of the Mississippi

Sheriffs Association.

“It is imperative the many levels of criminal justice to work as a team to be successful. Having worked with U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst for nearly 4 years, I have seen firsthand his passion to put swift, fair and just efforts into providing justice for victims. Mike is a law enforcement-minded person and he has always been there to stand on the front lines with Mississippi law enforcement. His criminal prosecution of the worst in Mississippi should be commended and our communities are safer because of his efforts. The men and women of law enforcement who combat evil in Mississippi send their sincerest best wishes to Mike and know the best for him is yet to

come,” said Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal, President of the Mississippi Association of Chiefs

of Police.

“As District Attorney of the 15th Judicial District, it is my pleasure to commend and thank Mike Hurst for a job well done during his tenure as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi. Mike began the Project EJECT program a few years ago, which targets the investigation and prosecution of violent crime in the Pine Belt area. Through this program, Mike and his prosecution team have created an effective collaboration between federal authorities and state and local agencies, and they have successfully brought many serious offenders to justice. This contribution has assisted my office immeasurably in efforts to ensure public safety in my district, and I appreciate his leadership in this pursuit,” said Fifteenth Circuit District Attorney Hal Kittrell, former President of the Mississippi Prosecutors Association.

