U.S. Department of Transportation awards grants to Mississippi airports

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration awarded grant funds to eight Mississippi airports.

RECIPIENT/AIRPORT AMOUNT Cleveland Municipal Airport $13,000 Greenwood-Leflore Airport $23,000 Yazoo County Airport $9,000 Vicksburg Municipal Airport $13,000 Tunica Municipal Airport $9,000 Kosciusko-Attala County Airport $9,000 Greenville Mid-Delta Airport $57,162 Winona-Montgomery County Airport $13,000

According to Thompson, the grants are being funded as part of the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2020. The grant provides economic relief funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.