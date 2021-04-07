U.S. Department of Transportation awards grants to Mississippi airports

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration awarded grant funds to eight Mississippi airports.
|RECIPIENT/AIRPORT
|AMOUNT
|Cleveland Municipal Airport
|$13,000
|Greenwood-Leflore Airport
|$23,000
|Yazoo County Airport
|$9,000
|Vicksburg Municipal Airport
|$13,000
|Tunica Municipal Airport
|$9,000
|Kosciusko-Attala County Airport
|$9,000
|Greenville Mid-Delta Airport
|$57,162
|Winona-Montgomery County Airport
|$13,000
According to Thompson, the grants are being funded as part of the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2020. The grant provides economic relief funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.