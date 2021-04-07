Severe Weather Tools

U.S. Department of Transportation awards grants to Mississippi airports

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration awarded grant funds to eight Mississippi airports.

RECIPIENT/AIRPORTAMOUNT
Cleveland Municipal Airport$13,000
Greenwood-Leflore Airport$23,000
Yazoo County Airport$9,000
Vicksburg Municipal Airport$13,000
Tunica Municipal Airport$9,000
Kosciusko-Attala County Airport$9,000
Greenville Mid-Delta Airport$57,162
Winona-Montgomery County Airport$13,000

According to Thompson, the grants are being funded as part of the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2020. The grant provides economic relief funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.

