U.S Dept. of Transportation awards $15.67M grant to Port of Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the Port of Gulfport a $15.67 million grant to improve highway access to the port for military, commercial, and freight tenants.
The award will support improvements to 1.2 miles of 30th Avenue, including a grade-separated bridge over U.S. Highway 90.
“The Port of Gulfport is critically important to the Mississippi Gulf Coast economy, as well as the economy of the Southeastern United States,” Sen. Roger Wicker said. “This grant will improve access to the port, making it a more attractive option for commerce and trade and improving safety for employees and visitors to the Coast.”
“The State of Mississippi has invested so much in rebuilding the Port of Gulfport into a port of the future. This infusion of federal funding will help ensure port access to serve not only commerce, but the public,” said Sen. Hyde-Smith. “I appreciate Secretary Chao’s attention to the ongoing infrastructure needs on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.”
“The Port of Gulfport plays a vital role in south Mississippi’s economy, and I know this grant will foster in a full-scale modernization effort to improve daily operations and increase commercial growth through necessary infrastructure improvements. I am proud to support the work taking place at the Port of Gulfport, and I appreciate the President’s support for south Mississippi’s economic prosperity,” Congressman Steven Palazzo said.
The DOT grant is being awarded to the Mississippi State Port Authority as part of the Port Infrastructure Development Program.
The total project cost is expected to be $19.7 million, with a local match of $3.94 million provided by the Mississippi State Port Authority.