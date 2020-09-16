U.S. DOT announces $13.2 million infrastructure investment for Hattiesburg railroad project

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – U.S. Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced that the Trump Administration will invest $1 billion in American infrastructure through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Transportation Discretionary Grants program.

This includes an award of $13.2 million to Hattiesburg for the Hattiesburg Downtown Railroad Innovation Project.

The Hattiesburg Downtown Railroad Innovation Project would construct an overpass and make improvements on the western portion of Hall Avenue and add a roundabout at the intersection of Hall Avenue, James Street, and Bay Street.

The Hall Avenue overpasses will eliminate approximately two at-grade crossings, thereby reducing reroutes and vehicle miles traveled. There will also be new dynamic messaging and sensors along the route, which will likely reduce traffic accidents. The overpasses will also create a direct, faster route for emergency services without having to deal with train delays. The local downtown employees, as well as downtown businesses and restaurants will benefit from the increased transportation system reliability through the city and decrease in long delays.

