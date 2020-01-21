U.S. gets 1st case of mysterious new Chinese illness

People wear face masks as they ride an escalator at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Face masks sold out and temperature checks at airports and train stations became the new norm as China strove Tuesday to control the outbreak of a new coronavirus that has reached four other countries and territories and threatens to spread further during the Lunar New Year travel rush. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

SEATTLE (AP) – The U.S. has its first case of a new virus that was found only last month in China. A U.S. citizen who recently returned from a trip to central China has been diagnosed with the new virus.

The man returned to the Seattle area in the middle of last week after traveling to the Wuhan area, where the outbreak began. The man is in his 30s and is in good condition at a hospital in Everett, outside Seattle.

The virus has sparked an outbreak in Asia and stringent monitoring around the world. Late last week, U.S. health officials began screening passengers from central China at U.S. airports.